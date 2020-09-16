Delhi riots: Police file 10,000-page chargesheet under UAPA against 15 for larger conspiracy

The special cell of the Delhi Police on September 16 filed a chargesheet under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Arms Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against 15 accused involved in the northeast Delhi riots in February. The chargesheet filed at a city court is over 10,000 pages.

According to sources, those named in the charge sheet are Taahir Hussain, Mohd Parvez Ahmed, Mohd Illyas, Saifi Khalid, Ishrat Jahan, Miran Haider, Safoora Zargar, Asif Iqbal Tanha, Shahdab Ahmed, Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita, Tasleem Ahmed, Saleem Malik, Mohd Saleem Khan and Athar Khan, reported news agency PTI.

The police have listed 747 witnesses and of them, 51 have recorded their statements under CRPC 164 (before the magistrate).

Communal violence had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after citizenship law supporters and protesters clashed with each other in the area, leaving 53 people dead and about 200 injured.

Talking to PTI, police said, "The evidence includes WhatsApp chats of February 24, the time when riots were happening. At that point, key conspirators were guiding their foot soldiers about violence in the area. The key conspirators were directly in touch with their foot soldiers.”

“WhatsApp groups were used by conspirators for violence in Seelampur-Jafarabad area. There were 25 protest sites in 25 cities. 25 WhatsApp groups were specially created for each city. The impression was given that they were anti-CAA protest group but through these sites conspirators were being guided,” it said.

The Special Cell said that Tahir Hussain, Khalid Saifi and Umar Khalid had allegedly planned to carry out massive violence in the Capital during US President Donald Trump visit in Delhi.

In the chargesheet, which discusses the conspiracy behind the Delhi riots, the police have claimed that “on January 8 Tahir had met Umar Khalid and Khalid Saifi at Shaheen Bagh sit-in protest. Meetings subsequently also took place in the PFI office in Jamia Khalid Saifi instigated Tahir.”

“Umar reportedly assured that through his contacts (in PFI) logistical support etc will be provided,” police said.

It said the probe is still underway and police will file a supplementary charge sheet in the matter.

With inputs from PTI.