Delhi riots: HC asks police to explain role of accused, evidence attributed

PTI
May 02, 2023 / 03:39 PM IST

The high court was hearing a bail plea filed by Pathan.

He claimed that no role has been attributed to him and the entire case is a farce.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the police to file a chart detailing the role assigned to Shahrukh Pathan, who had allegedly pointed a gun at a policeman, and others accused in the 2020 northeast Delhi riots case.

The special public prosecutor is directed to file a chart showing the roles of the accused persons, including the petitioner, and the evidence attributed to them, Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma said.

During the hearing, Pathans counsel submitted that he had filed the bail plea in January 2022 and it has been pending for the last 15 months and that he has been in custody for over three years.