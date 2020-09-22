Delhi riots: Former judges raise concern over glorification of crime against the State, say national integration cannot be sacrificed

Days after a Delhi court sent Umar Khalid to police custody in a case related to the Delhi riots, a group of former judges has raised concerns over a "partisan agenda-based disruptive narrative", and criticized those "supporting nefarious attempts to disrupt the institutions involved in investigation of crime and the process of justice".

In the strong-worded statement, judges said: "We are a group of former judges, keenly noticing a partisan agenda-based disruptive narrative, which is being consistently produced by a handful of persons who themselves have held responsible constitutional positions, supporting nefarious attempts to disrupt the institutions involved in investigation of crime and the process of justice."

The judges said this same set of people, wrongly claiming to be sole representatives of the civil society, are attempting to scuttle the normal process of administration of justice in the Umar Khalid case, and never miss any chance to denigrate democratic institutions, such as the Supreme Court, Election Commission of India, and the Parliament of India.

"They seem to suffer from a wishful thinking that all the Constitutional institutions as well as the executive authorities created by the law must function in accordance with their whims and fancy, which clearly portray their inherent lack of respect for India, and what it stands for," judges added.

In case of interrogation of Umar Khalid, the judges said, they need to understand and appreciate that ultimately, it is the judiciary of the country where the allegations will have to be proved by the prosecution on the basis of evidence collected during the investigation, which may include custodial investigation in certain cases.

The signatories also stressed on the well settled procedures for an accused to seek bail which does not include any third party trying to pressurise and browbeat the legal systems through irresponsible statements in the media.

"A new premise is espoused wherein some allegedly disruptive elements are being put on a pedestal which assumes above the law of the land, amidst the chorus of anarchy staged by the same supporting group patting those who stand for disintegration of India," the statement read.

The statement said freedom of expression does not include any freedom to instigate, participate or conspire to commit any crime and national integration cannot be sacrificed at the altar of wishfully dis-integrative romanticism of the misguided elements.

"Law must take its own course. Umar Khalid is not an exception to the Rule of Law in India," it added.

"We proceed to strongly condemn the efforts of anyone who tries to glorify crime against the State, blocking the due process of law, affecting peace and tranquillity of the citizens of India, creating a wedge in the social fabric of the nation, and indirectly striking at the roots of national integration," the statement further read.

On September 21, a Delhi court dismissed a plea by the former JNU student leader, booked under the stringent anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, seeking permission to meet his family during his police custody.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat dismissed his application seeking permission to meet his family members saying there were no merits in it.

Khalid was arrested on September 13 and the next day the court allowed police to interrogate him in its custody, saying it was a fit case for police custody remand. The cops had said they wanted to confront him with documents running into 11 lakh pages.

(With PTI inputs)