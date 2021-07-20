Delhi Riots Case | Court issues first judgment, acquits man accused of dacoity

The riots in Delhi in February 2020 had claimed more than 50 lives (File image: Reuters)

The first judgment in the case involving last year's north-east Delhi riots was issued by a court in the national capital on July 20. The bench decided to acquit a man who was accused of being part of a mob that was involved in rioting and dacoity.

The acquitted person, Suresh alias Bhatura, was booked by the police in a complaint registered by one Asif. The complainant alleged that Suresh was part of the mob which attacked a shop of which he was the tenant.

The shop was allegedly vandalised on February 25, 2020, by a frenzied mob armed with iron rods and lathis.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat had vide order dated March 9, 2021, framed charges against Suresh under IPC sections 143, 147, 427, 454, read with Sections 149 and 395, Live Law reported.

Suresh was acquitted by the court due to the lack of substantial evidence against him, reports claimed.

Statements of the witnesses are completely contradictory to each other, including police witnesses, the court said, according to Live Law. "Accused is acquitted of all the charges against him. It's a clear cut case of acquittal," the report further quoted the bench as saying.

The riots in Delhi, which erupted on February 23, 2021 and continued for a couple of days, led to the death of 53 persons. The first cases of arson were reported in Jaffrabad, and subsequently other parts of north-east Delhi also witnessed violence. Over 200 people were left injured.