Delhi revises COVID-19 response plan, to screen daily-wagers, domestic helps, auto drivers

The Delhi government will now start enlisting and screening for coronavirus daily-wagers, domestic helps, auto drivers and food suppliers under its revised 'COVID Response Plan', according to an official order.

It will also enlist and screen people in high-risk groups -- those aged above 60 or having comorbid conditions -- through house-to-house surveys in containment zones, buffer zones and areas with isolated cases.

Special surveillance groups (SSGs), including rickshaw pullers, auto drivers, taxi drivers, domestic helps, plumbers, electricians, carpenters etc, and those who supply essentials, parcels and posts will be enlisted with the help of municipal corporations, transport department, resident welfare associations and police, the Directorate General of Health Services said in the order.

The district administration should strive to screen the SSGs. Major points of conglomerations of SSGs in the districts should be compulsorily covered, it said.

"If a positive case is found in SSGs, the patient should be taken care of as per the COVID protocol. His/her workplace and home should be immediately disinfected followed by enhanced surveillance and aggressive contact tracing," the order read.

The administration in all districts have also been asked to enlist and screen those aged above 60 or having comorbid conditions such as hypertension, diabetes and cancer.

The district administration has been asked to regularly visit or contact all the enlisted cases to assess their medical condition and maintain proper medical records.