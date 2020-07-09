App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2020 07:32 AM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi revises COVID-19 response plan, to screen daily-wagers, domestic helps, auto drivers

As part of its revised 'COVID Response Plan', the Delhi government will now start enlisting and screening daily-wagers, domestic helps, auto drivers and food suppliers for COVID-19.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

The Delhi government will now start enlisting and screening for coronavirus daily-wagers, domestic helps, auto drivers and food suppliers under its revised 'COVID Response Plan', according to an official order.

It will also enlist and screen people in high-risk groups -- those aged above 60 or having comorbid conditions -- through house-to-house surveys in containment zones, buffer zones and areas with isolated cases.

Special surveillance groups (SSGs), including rickshaw pullers, auto drivers, taxi drivers, domestic helps, plumbers, electricians, carpenters etc, and those who supply essentials, parcels and posts will be enlisted with the help of municipal corporations, transport department, resident welfare associations and police, the Directorate General of Health Services said in the order.

Close

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

related news

The district administration should strive to screen the SSGs. Major points of conglomerations of SSGs in the districts should be compulsorily covered, it said.

"If a positive case is found in SSGs, the patient should be taken care of as per the COVID protocol. His/her workplace and home should be immediately disinfected followed by enhanced surveillance and aggressive contact tracing," the order read.

The administration in all districts have also been asked to enlist and screen those aged above 60 or having comorbid conditions such as hypertension, diabetes and cancer.

The district administration has been asked to regularly visit or contact all the enlisted cases to assess their medical condition and maintain proper medical records.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic
First Published on Jul 9, 2020 07:17 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Delhi #Health #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.