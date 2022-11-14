 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Delhi restaurants allowed to serve food in open spaces, terrace as MCD eases licensing norms

PTI
Nov 14, 2022 / 06:10 PM IST

According to an official document, eateries in the national capital with terraces and open dining spaces will also not require any additional fire safety certificate from the Delhi Fire Service as long as certain conditions laid by the authority concerned have been met.

The central dome

People in Delhi will now be able to enjoy open-air dining at their favourite restaurants with the MCD allowing the use of open spaces and terraces for serving food, albeit with some restrictions.

According to an official document, eateries in the national capital with terraces and open dining spaces will also not require any additional fire safety certificate from the Delhi Fire Service as long as certain conditions laid by the authority concerned have been met.

”The MCD has approved the grant of licence for use of open space and terrace for dining purpose. In supersession of all earlier orders, servicing of food is now allowed in open space and terraces,” said an official order issued on November 4.

”In case of open space on the ground floor, no additional fire NOC will be required. In the case of open space on upper floors, no additional fire NOC is required for the eating establishment having an area of 90 square metres and already in possession of fire NOC. In the case of open space on upper floors, fire NOC is required if the existing eating establishment is having an area of less than 90 sq. meters but with the addition of open space, the total area becomes 90 sq. meters or more," it added.

According to the guidelines laid down by the civic body, no cooking or preparation of eatables shall be allowed in the open space, terrace, or part terrace.

”The act of drinking in the open space/terrace by the persons sitting therein should not be visible to the passerby. If the open space is visible from other nearby high places, whether within the same building or in the surroundings, additional measures will be taken to obstruct the visibility from such high places."