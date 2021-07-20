MARKET NEWS

Delhi reports first bird flu death in country as 11-year old patient dies at AIIMS; staff under isolation

Moneycontrol News
July 20, 2021 / 10:06 PM IST
Representative image

India reported its first bird flu death as an 11-year-old boy scummed to the H5N1 avian influenza on July 20. 11-year-old Susheel was the first case of H5N1 or Avian flu in India and was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Delhi.

All staff members who were exposed to him are currently under isolation, monitoring themselves for any signs and symptoms of the flu.

In January, several states had reported deaths of birds, including crows and migratory species, forcing authorities to get samples tested for the avian influenza virus. Bird flu was confirmed in Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and high alert was sounded in Maharashtra.

12 epicentres of the H5N8, a variant of avian influenza, were identified in four states- Rajasthan, Kerala, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh

A few days ago, on July 15, China confirmed one case of human infection with the H5N6 strain of bird flu in Sichuan province, Reuters reported.

The 55-year old male infected with the bird flu in Bazhong city had been sent to hospital and local authorities have culled poultry in the vicinity, said the state broadcaster CCTV.

Experts believe that the infection was an occasional case and "the risk of an invisible epidemic is extremely low", the media said.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #AIIMS Delhi #avian influenza #bird flu #H5N1 bird flu virus #India
first published: Jul 20, 2021 10:03 pm

