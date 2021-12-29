Delhi reports 923 new COVID-19 cases, 86% higher than yesterday

Representative image

The per-day COVID-19 count in Delhi jumped by 86 percent on December 29 as compared to the previous day, as the health department recorded a total of 923 new infections.

The positivity rate - a key indicator of the disease's spread - surged to 1.29 percent, two days after it crossed the 0.5 percent mark which had led to the re-imposition of pandemic-related curbs.

Out of 71,696 tests conducted, 923 samples were found to be positive for coronavirus, the health department's bulletin showed. The total number of recoveries in the same period was stated to be 344. No deaths were reported.

The active caseload in the national capital climbed to 2,191, whereas, the cumulative tally of COVID-19 cases reached 14,45,102.

Delhi has so far also reported the highest number of infections caused by the highly contagious Omicron variant of coronavirus. As per the last update shared by the Union health ministry on December 29, the city accounted for 238 out of the 781 Omicron cases recorded across the country.

Also Read | 'Yellow alert' to continue in Delhi for now, authorities in wait-and-watch mode

The 'yellow alert', which was announced by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on December 28, will continue to remain in force, official sources told news agency PTI.

The yellow alert entails restrictions like night curfew, closure of schools and colleges, the opening of shops selling non-essential items on an odd-even basis, halved seating capacity in Metro trains and buses, among other things.

The authorities are in favor of monitoring the situation for some more time and to avoid imposing further restrictions under ‘amber alert’, they said.

An amber alert is declared when the positivity rate is recorded at one percent or above for two consecutive days.

During a meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal earlier in the day, "it was discussed that most Covid cases are asymptomatic and mild and there are fewer hospitalisations, which indicates that the situation is not that bad", a source told PTI.

(With PTI inputs)