Delhi reports 59 fresh COVID-19 cases, lowest daily rise so far this year

The national capital reported 59 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the lowest this year so far, as the positivity rate dipped to 0.10 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

The city also reported two deaths on Monday. This is the lowest number of fatalities recorded in a day since March 21, when one person had succumbed to the disease.

According to covid19India.org, a crowdsourced initiative that collects data on COVID-19 and vaccination in India, Delhi had recorded 17 cases on April 15 last year.

According to the latest health bulletin, 58,895 tests, including 47,407 RT-PCR ones, were conducted a day ago to detected COVID-19 infection.

The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 14,33,993. Of this, over 14.07 lakh patients have recovered so far and the death toll stands at 24,967.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

On Sunday, Delhi reported 89 cases with a positivity rate of 0.12 per cent and 4 deaths. The day before, the city reported 85 cases and nine deaths.

The national capital had reported 89 cases of COVID-19 and 11 deaths on Monday. It was the first time the daily count of coronavirus cases had gone below the 100-mark since February 16, when 94 people were diagnosed Covid positive.

Delhi recorded 134 cases with a positivity rate of 0.20 per cent and 8 deaths on Tuesday. It registered 111 cases and seven deaths on Wednesday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.15 per cent.

On Thursday, 109 COVID-19 cases and eight deaths were recorded while on Friday, 115 cases and four deaths, the lowest since March 21, were reported.

Delhi has been reeling under a brutal second wave of the pandemic that is sweeping the country, claiming a massive number of lives daily, with the recent oxygen supply shortage issue at various hospitals, adding to the woes.

On April 20, Delhi had reported 28,395 cases, the highest in the city since the beginning of the pandemic. On April 22 the case positivity rate was 36.2 per cent, the highest so far.

The highest number of 448 deaths was reported on May 3.

The number of active cases in Delhi decreased to 1,553 from 1,568 on Sunday. The number of people under home isolation dipped to 467 from 478 on Sunday, while the number of containment zones was 1,828, the bulletin stated.