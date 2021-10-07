Delhi reports 44 COVID-19 cases, zero daily deaths; positivity rate 0.07%

Delhi recorded 44 COVID-19 cases and zero daily deaths due to the disease on Thursday, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.07 per cent, data shared by the city government showed. The national capital has recorded only one death due to the infection in October so far. Last month, five people had succumbed to the viral disease.

Fifteen more patients have been discharged from hospitals in the city, according to the data.

With the new cases, the coronavirus infection tally in the city climbed to 14,39,097. Over 14.13 lakh patients have recovered from the disease so far, and the death toll stands at 25,088.

According to the health bulletin, authorities conducted 64,079 tests, including 43,698 RT-PCR ones, the previous day.

There are 383 active Covid cases in Delhi at present, up from 354 a day ago. While 112 patients are in home-isolation, the number of containment zones stands at 102, the data showed.

Delhi reported 26 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection and zero deaths on Wednesday.

The city reported 27 cases of the infection on Tuesday, 34 cases on Monday, and 33 cases on Sunday.

In April and May, Delhi battled a brutal second wave of the pandemic that claimed a massive number of lives with the issue of oxygen shortage at hospitals adding to the woes.

On April 20, Delhi had reported 28,395 cases, the highest in the city since the beginning of the pandemic. On April 22, the case positivity rate was 36.2 per cent, the highest so far.

The highest number of 448 deaths was reported on May 3.

The Delhi government has been ramping up its health infrastructure to prevent a repeat of the crisis witnessed during the peak of the second wave of the pandemic in April and May.

Steps have been taken to increase the number of hospital beds to accommodate up to 37,000 cases a day and to become self-reliant in terms of oxygen supply.

Around 7,000 ICU beds are also being added at government healthcare facilities in Shalimar Bagh, Kirari, Sarita Vihar, Sultanpuri, Raghuveer Nagar, and GTB Hospital and Chacha Nehru Hospital.

The national capital has 10,000 ICU beds.