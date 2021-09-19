Delhi reports 28 COVID-19 cases; positivity rate 0.04%

Representative image

The national capital reported 28 COVID-19 cases and zero daily deaths due to the disease on Sunday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.04 per cent, according to data shared by the Health department here. Delhi has recorded only three fatalities due to the infection in September so far.

With the new cases, the overall infection tally in the city climbs to 14,38,497. Over 14.13 lakh patients have recovered from the disease.

The death toll stands at 25,085.

On Saturday, the city reported 41 coronavirus cases and zero deaths due to the infection.

On Friday, it reported 55 COVID-19 cases and one fatality.