Delhi reports 1515 new Covid cases, 6 deaths

Delhi on Saturday logged 1,515 COVID-19 infections and six fatalities with a case positivity rate of 26.46, according to data shared by the health department in New Delhi.

With the new fatalities, the death toll from the pandemic rose to 26,595 in the national capital, while the case tally is 20,32,424.

Covid was the primary cause of death in one of the six fatalities on Saturday, the department said.

Out of 7,974 Covid beds in the city, 385 are occupied, the data showed.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more + Show

The department did not issue a bulletin on Friday. The city saw three fatalities and 1,603 COVID-19 cases on Thursday with a positivity rate of 26.75.

India carries out maiden flight-test of sea-based ballistic missile defence interceptor On Wednesday, Delhi reported six deaths along with 1,757 new cases of the disease with a positivity rate of 28.63. The national capital had recorded 1,537 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with a positivity rate of 26.54. On Monday, Delhi recorded 1,017 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 32.25, the highest in more than 15 months. The national capital had recorded a Covid positivity rate of 30.6 on January 14 last year. According to the latest bulletin, the fresh cases emerged out of the 5725 tests conducted the previous day to detect the infection. The number of COVID-19 cases had dropped to zero on January 16 for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic. However, the city has witnessed a spurt in cases over the past month. The number of active cases currently stands at 6,271, the data showed. The number of patients in home isolation is 4,395. Mock drills were conducted in Delhi hospitals on April 11 to ascertain their preparedness to tackle COVID-19. Medical experts have said Omicron sub-variant XBB.1.16 could be driving the surge in cases in the city. However, they have maintained that there is no need to panic and people should follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and get their booster shots. Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj had last week said XBB.1.16 is not leading to a severe infection among children.

PTI