Delhi reports 128 new COVID-19 cases, one fresh death

New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) Delhi recorded 128 COVID-19 cases and one fatality on Monday, even as the positivity rate stood at 0.30 per cent, authorities said. With the latest update in figures, authorities said, while the overall toll rose to 10,901, the number of cases went up to 6,38,028.

The new 128 cases came out of the 42,242 tests -- including 31,234 RT-PCR tests and 11,008 rapid antigen tests -- conducted the previous day, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases Monday stood at 1,041, according to the bulletin.

The number of people under home isolation as on Monday was 471, it said.

On Sunday, 145 cases and two deaths were registered.

No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on February 17, the third time single-day fatality count stood nil in this month.

On February 9 too, no fatality from coronavirus infection was registered in the national capital, first time this month, and after a gap of nearly nine months.

No death from COVID-19 was recorded on February 13 as well, the second time in February when the single-day fatality count was nil.

Delhi had recorded 94 fresh COVID-19 cases on February 16, the lowest in over nine months.

The city had recorded 96 coronavirus cases on January 27, then the lowest in over nine months, and the first time the daily incidences count had stood below the 100-mark in that month.

Delhi Lt Governor of Anil Baijal chaired a meeting of Delhi Disaster Management Authority to discuss COVID-19 pandemic situation in the national capital, the bulletin said.