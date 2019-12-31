Delhi remains in grip of severe cold; minimum temperature at 4.8 degrees Celsius

Delhi continued to reel under severe cold conditions on December 31, even as the minimum temperature settled at 4.8 degrees Celsius. This was over two notches above that on December 30 morning.

"The minimum temperature was recorded at 4.8 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal," a meteorological official said, adding, the humidity was 91 percent.

The air quality was recorded at 401 in the severe category.

The maximum temperature in Delhi took a big tumble on December 30 to settle at 9.4 degrees Celsius, making it the coldest December day since 1901.

It was also the coldest day in the national capital during December-February period since 1951.