Delhi: Relief from cold for now; Intense chill to return in early January

PTI
Dec 28, 2022 / 07:52 PM IST

Fourteen trains to Delhi were reported to be running late due to dense to very dense fog in other areas, a Railways spokesperson said.

New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) Cold conditions abated in north India, including Delhi, on Wednesday, though the relief is predicted to be short lived.

The Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, recorded a minimum temperature of 6.3 degrees Celsius against 5.6 degrees on Tuesday and 5 degrees on Monday.

A weather bureau official said, "As per the IMD (India Meteorological Department) forecast, against yesterday's (Tuesday) 24-hour rise of 1-2 degrees Celsius in maximum temperatures, these have further risen by 3-5 degrees over Punjab, Haryana-Delhi and north Rajasthan today (Wednesday), leading to complete abatement of cold day conditions over the region.

"Minimum temperatures are likely to rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius over the region by tomorrow (Thursday), giving further respite from the cold conditions." At 5.6 degrees Celsius, Delhi's minimum temperature on Tuesday was less than that of Dharamsala (6.2 degrees), Dehradun (7 degrees), and Nainital (7.2 degrees).

Weather experts said frigid north-westerly winds barrelling through the plains and reduced sunshine due to foggy weather had caused the spell of cold wave and below-normal day temperatures in northwest India.