Delhi records zero COVID-19 deaths, 217 new cases on Tuesday

Seventy-eight more people have recovered from the disease in the national capital, data showed.

PTI
March 02, 2021 / 08:02 PM IST
Representative image

Delhi recorded no new COVID-19 fatality on Tuesday, even as 217 new cases pushed the city's infection tally to 6,39,681, and the positivity rate fell from 0.44 percent to 0.33 percent, the health department said.

The new cases came out of 66,624 tests for COVID-19 conducted on Monday, as per data shared by the department.

Seventy-eight more people have recovered from the disease in the national capital, it showed.

Delhi had recorded 175 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. The death toll due to the disease in the city stands at 10,911.

PTI
TAGS: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Delhi #India
first published: Mar 2, 2021 08:00 pm

