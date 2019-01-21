App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 21, 2019 08:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi records 'very poor' air quality, rain might bring relief

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the overall air quality index (AQI) in the city was 345, which falls in the 'very poor' category.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Delhi recorded 'very poor' air quality on Monday as authorities expressed hope that rainfall might cleanse the air and there would be a significant drop in pollution levels. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the overall air quality index (AQI) in the city was 345, which falls in the 'very poor' category.

The air quality Sunday morning was recorded in the 'severe' category, the CPCB data showed.

An AQI between 100 and 200 comes under 'moderate' category, 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', while that between 401 and 500 is 'severe'.

On Sunday, two areas recorded 'severe' air quality and 23 'very poor' and six areas recorded 'poor' air quality, the CPCB said.

In the National Capital Region, Faridabad, Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad recorded 'very poor' air quality, while Gurgaon recorded 'poor' air quality, it said.

The overall PM2.5 level -- fine particulate matters in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometers -- in Delhi was 206, while the PM10 level was 354, it said.

The Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR) said the air quality of Delhi is very poor Monday and a significant improvement is expected further.

"There is an appreciable increase in wind speed to 4.6 kmph from yesterday's 2.8kmph. Under the influence of predicted rainfall, the AQI is likely to touch poor level by Wednesday," the SAFAR said.
First Published on Jan 21, 2019 08:03 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.