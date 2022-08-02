English
    Delhi records third Monkeypox case as Nigerian national tests positive

    India's official tally of monkeypox cases has climbed to seven, with four cases being detected so far in Kerala and three in Delhi, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in the Parliament.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 02, 2022 / 04:18 PM IST
    Monkeypox often starts with flu-like symptoms before causing rash on face and body (Representative image)

    A third case of monkeypox has been detected in Delhi, with reports on August 2 saying that a Nigerian national living in the national capital has tested positive for the contagious disease.

    The reports came a day after Delhi had reported its second case of monkeypox. The infected person was also identified as a Nigerian citizen, aged 35 with no recent history of foreign travel.

    The country-wide official tally of monkeypox cases has climbed to seven, with four cases being detected so far in Kerala and three in Delhi, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in the Parliament.

    The death toll stands at one, with a 22-year-old man in Kerala, who recently returned from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), succumbing to the infection on July 30.

    Across the world, more than 22,100 monkeypox cases have been detected so far across 70 countries, news agency Reuters reported on August 1. The World Health Organisation (WHO), in view of the rapidly emerging cases, had declared a "global public health emergency" on July 23.

    Adar Poonawalla, the chief of Serum Institute of India (SII) which played a key role in India's anti-COVID-19 vaccination strategy, met Mandaviya on August 2. "We are researching on the vaccine for monkeypox and if there is a need for it," news agency ANI quoted him as saying following the meeting.

    Poonawalla's meeting with the Union health minister also comes five days after the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) invited expressions of interest from private companies to develop vaccines against monkeypox as the global threat from the viral disease deepens.

