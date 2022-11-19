Delhi records season's lowest temp at 9.6 degree Celsius, 'poor' air quality prevails

The air quality continued to be in the "poor" quality in Delhi on Friday, while the maximum temperature settled two notches belowthe normal at 25.9 degrees Celsius.

The 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 289, which falls in the poor category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. The sky was clear throughout the day.

The national capital has recorded its coldest morning of this season with a minimum temperature of 9.6 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal, according to the India Meteorological Department. The relative humidity oscillated between 93 per cent and 36 per cent, the IMD noted.

The weather office has predicted partly cloudy sky with mist in the morning.

The maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 26 and 9 degrees celsius respectively, the IMD reported.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

