 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Delhi records minimum temperature of 6.2 degrees celsius; air quality 'very poor'

PTI
Dec 18, 2022 / 10:42 AM IST

The relative humidity was 87 per cent at 8.30 am, the meteorological department said.

Representative image

Delhi's air quality was recorded in the "very poor" category on Sunday morning and the minimum temperature in the city settled at 6.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.

The relative humidity was 87 per cent at 8.30 am, the meteorological department said.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital stood at 315 at 9 am.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

The weatherman has forecast a largely clear sky during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle at around 24 degrees Celsius.

PTI
TAGS: #AQI #Delhi air quality #minimum temperature
first published: Dec 18, 2022 10:42 am