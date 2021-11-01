MARKET NEWS

English
Delhi records minimum temperature of 13.6 degree Celsius; air quality dips to 'very poor' category

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

PTI
November 01, 2021 / 08:15 PM IST

Delhiites felt a slight chill on Monday morning as the minimum temperature dipped two notches below normal to settle at 13.6 degrees Celsius.

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 31.3 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

According to the weather department, the sky will be partly cloudy on Tuesday as the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle around 30 degrees Celsius and 15 degrees Celsius respectively.

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital was recorded in the "very poor" category on Monday morning, real-time data of the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) showed.

At 7 pm, the overall AQI was recorded at 306.

Sunday's maximum temperature settled at 29.7 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, while the minimum temperature settled at 16.5 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.
PTI
Tags: #air quality index #Current Affairs #Delhi air quality #Delhi Weather #India #India Meteorological Department #Weather
first published: Nov 1, 2021 08:15 pm

