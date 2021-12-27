MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 800/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Delhi records minimum temperature of 10.4 degrees Celsius; air quality 'very poor'

The air quality index (AQI) was recorded in the 'severe' category on Sunday evening at 459, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed. The AQI on Monday morning was 373.

Moneycontrol News
December 27, 2021 / 09:45 AM IST
Delhi air pollution. (Image: ANI)

Delhi air pollution. (Image: ANI)

Delhi’s air quality was recorded in the 'very poor' category on December 27 morning and the minimum temperature settled at 10.4 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal.

The air quality index (AQI) was recorded in the 'severe' category on Sunday evening at 459, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed. The AQI on Monday morning was 373.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 90 per cent, the weather office said. It predicted generally cloudy skies with the possibility of very light rain and drizzle on Monday, with the maximum temperature likely to hover around 22 degrees Celsius.

On Sunday, the minimum temperature settled at 9.8 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal, while the maximum temperature was 21.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average. Several parts of the national capital witnessed light rains on Sunday evening.

Close
(With PTI inputs)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Current Affairs #Delhi #India #Weather
first published: Dec 27, 2021 09:46 am

Must Listen

Policy Talk | What does the Capacity Building Commission mean for India's civil services?

Policy Talk | What does the Capacity Building Commission mean for India's civil services?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.