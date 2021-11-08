MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Investmentor
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Intrazon 2.0 - India's Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Delhi records min temp of 13.6 degrees Celsius; AQI in very poor' category

The city’s air quality index (AQI) stood at 385 at 9.05 am, while that of Noida, Gurgaon and Greater Noida was recorded at 406, 363, 296, respectively.

PTI
November 08, 2021 / 10:41 AM IST
(Image: Reuters/File image)

(Image: Reuters/File image)

Delhi’s air quality index was recorded in very poor’ category Monday morning, a marginal improvement from the last three days when it was recorded in the severe’ category.

The city’s air quality index (AQI) stood at 385 at 9.05 am, while that of Noida, Gurgaon and Greater Noida was recorded at 406, 363, 296, respectively.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Delhi’s air quality remained in ’severe’ category on Sunday because of the large influx of stubble-related pollutants, apparently from much higher effective fire count, authorities said.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the city’s air quality index stood at 416 (severe) at 8 pm that day. Delhi’s air quality remained in 'severe' category on Sunday because of the large influx of stubble-related pollutants, apparently from much higher effective fire count, authorities said.

Close

The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 13.6 degrees Celsius on Monday, normal for this time of the year.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 85 per cent. The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy sky for the day with the maximum temperature likely to settle at around 29 degrees Celsius.
PTI
Tags: #AQI #Current Affairs #Delhi #India
first published: Nov 8, 2021 10:42 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.