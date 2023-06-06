Delhi records maximum temperature of 38.5 deg C

Delhi

Mercury rose by a notch in Delhi on Tuesday as the maximum temperature settled at 38.5 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The minimum temperature settled at 23 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal, it said.

Earlier in the day, the weather office had forecast very light rain or drizzle towards the night in the city.

Traces of rainfall -- 0.4 mm -- were recorded in the last 24 hours starting 8:30 AM on Monday.

The relative humidity in the evening stood at 48 per cent.

The weather office has forecast a partly cloudy sky with very light rain, and thundershowers later.

On Monday, the maximum temperature in the national capital settled at 37.8 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.