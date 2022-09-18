English
    Delhi records max temperature of 34.7 degrees Celsius

    It was a pleasant morning in the national capital on Sunday with the minimum temperature settling at 23.8 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.

    PTI
    September 18, 2022 / 06:22 PM IST

    The maximum temperature in the national capital on Sunday settled at 34.7 degrees Celsius, the weather department said.

    It was a pleasant morning in the national capital on Sunday with the minimum temperature settling at 23.8 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department said.

    The relative humidity at 5:30 pm was 58 per cent. The weather department has predicted a partly cloudy sky on Monday. The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 34 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature is expected to settle at 24 degrees Celsius.

    On Saturday, the maximum temperature settled at 33.6 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was 22.3 degrees Celsius.
    first published: Sep 18, 2022 06:22 pm
