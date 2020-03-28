App
Last Updated : Mar 28, 2020 12:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi records lowest PM10 levels in 6 months, temp falls due to rains

The city and its surrounding areas also recorded lowest concentrations of PM10, particulate matter 10 micrometers or less in diameter, since August 18 last year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Image for representation

The sun shone bright in a cloudless blue sky in the national capital which recorded a significant drop in the mercury on March 28 due to intermittent rains over the last two days.

At 10 am, PM10 levels in Delhi-NCR stood at 32.5 microgram per cubic meter, the lowest since 15.9 µg/m3 recorded on August 18 last year.

The city's overall air quality index at 11 am stood at 40, which falls in the "good" category.

Environment and weather experts attributed the improvement in the air quality to the 21-day lockdown enforced to contain the spread of the coronavirus and rains and gusty winds due to successive western disturbances.

They said the air quality is expected to oscillate in the good or satisfactory categories due to the reduction in local sources of pollution -- vehicular pollution, construction dust, stack emissions etc -- due to the lockdown.

Delhi recorded a minimum of 15.7 degrees Celsius, four notches less than that recorded on March 27.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the national capital, recorded 5.3 mm rainfall till 8.30 am on March 28.

The weather station at Palam recorded 3.2 mm rainfall.

The national capital has recorded 109.6 mm rainfall so far, the highest ever in March.

First Published on Mar 28, 2020 12:25 pm

