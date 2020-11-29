PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade BankNifty in just 15 minutes a day' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 29, 2020 06:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi records less than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases for second day on trot; 68 more die

At 68, the number of deaths was lowest since November 6, when the city recorded 64 fatalities. The positivity rate was 7.24 percent onSaturday, the lowest since October 23.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

The national capital recorded4,906 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and a positivity rate of 7.64 percent, while 68 fatalities increased the death toll to 9,066, authorities said. This is the second consecutive day that the number of deaths has remained below 5,000 and the positivity rate below eight percent.

At 68, the number of deaths was lowest since November 6, when the city recorded 64 fatalities. The positivity rate was 7.24 percent onSaturday, the lowest since October 23.

Itwas 8.51 percent on Friday, 8.65 percent on Thursday and 8.49 percent on Wednesday. A total of 64,186 tests, including 29,839 RT-PCR ones and 34,347 rapid antigen tests, were conducted the previous day for the detection of COVID-19, according to a bulletin by the Delhi health department on Sunday.

Close

A record 69,051 tests, including 33,147 RT-PCR ones — the highest till date — were conducted on Friday. The city had recorded its highest single-day spike of 8,593 cases on November 11.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

As many as 131 COVID-related deaths were recorded on November 18, the highest till date. According to the bulletin, the total number of coronavirus cases climbed to 5,66,648 on Sunday, of which 5,22,491 have recovered.

The tally of active cases in Delhi was 35,091 on Sunday, down from 36,578 on Saturday.
First Published on Nov 29, 2020 06:21 pm

tags #coronavirus #Delhi #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.