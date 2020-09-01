172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|delhi-records-highest-daily-spike-in-covid-19-cases-in-nearly-2-months-death-toll-reaches-4462-5786271.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 01, 2020 09:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi records highest daily spike in COVID-19 cases in nearly 2 months; death toll reaches 4,462

Eighteen fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

PTI

The national capital on September 1 recorded 2,312 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike here in around two months, taking the tally to over 1.77 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 4462, authorities said.

Eighteen fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

On July 1 and July 2, the city had recorded 2,442 and 2,373 cases respectively. On July 3-4, the single-day spikes were over 2,500. It had dipped to 2,244 on July 5, according to official figures.

The city had recorded its highest single-day spike in August on Sunday when it recorded 2,024 fresh cases. On Monday, 18 deaths were reported and the daily cases count was 1,358.

The number of active cases in the city rose to 15,879 on Tuesday from 14,626 the previous day.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
First Published on Sep 1, 2020 09:11 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Delhi #India

