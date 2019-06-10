App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2019 06:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi records all-time high of 48 degrees Celsius

Hot dry winds- loo - swept the city, compounding the woes of people who had to venture out for work.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The mercury shattered all records in Delhi with parts of the national capital recording an all-time high of 48 degrees Celsius June 10. The city's previous high of 47.8 degrees Celsius was recorded in Palam on June 9, 2014.

"The Palam Observatory recorded an all-time high of 48 degrees Celsius June 10. The factors that led to this are dry westerly winds, no effect of a western disturbance in the plains and intense heating in the month of June," said India Meteorological Department regional weather forecasting chief Kuldeep Srivastava.

"Southwesterly winds on Tuesday may cause the temperature to drop by one or two notches. However, the heat wave will persist," he said.

Close

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides official figures for the city, recorded a high of 45.6 and a low of 27.2 degrees Celsius.

Hot dry winds- loo - swept the city, compounding the woes of people who had to venture out for work.

In large areas, a heatwave is declared when the mercury touches the 45-degree mark for two consecutive days and a severe heatwave is when the temperature soars to 47 degrees Celsius for two days on the trot, according to the India Meteorological Department.

In small areas, like the national capital, a heatwave is declared if the maximum temperature is recorded at 45 degrees Celsius even for a day, it said.
First Published on Jun 10, 2019 06:48 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Delhi #Delhi Weather #India

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.