Delhi records 93 new COVID-19 cases, 2 fresh deaths; positivity rate at 0.13%

Delhi recorded two more Covid-related deaths and 93 new cases on Friday with a positivity rate of 0.13 percent, according to a health department bulletin.

The number of active cases in the city decreased to 1,041 from 1,357 on Thursday.

As many as 407 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, as the recoveries again outnumbered the new cases.

The national capital had recorded four more COVID-19-related deaths and 91 cases on Thursday with a positivity rate of 0.12 percent.

A total of 73,565 COVID-19 tests, including 51,317 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests, were conducted in the last 24 hours. The rest of the tests were rapid antigen ones, the bulletin said on Thursday.

The national capital had recorded 94 Covid cases at a positivity rate of 0.12 percent and six fatalities on Wednesday. It recorded 101 fresh COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 0.15 percent and four more deaths on Tuesday, according to a health department bulletin.

With the fresh cases on Friday, Delhi's COVID-19 caseload has increased to 14,34,374. The death toll stands at 24,983, it said, adding that the case fatality rate is 1.74 percent.

On Monday, the city had recorded 59 cases, the lowest single-day rise this year, and two deaths.

On Sunday, Delhi had reported 89 cases and four deaths while the positivity rate stood at 0.12 percent.

The infection rate, which had risen to 36 percent in the last week of April, has fallen below 0.20 percent now.

Delhi had been reeling from a brutal second wave of the pandemic that swept the country, claiming a large number of lives.

Daily cases and deaths in the city began spiralling upwards from April 19 onwards. According to official data, over 28,000 cases and 277 deaths were recorded on April 20 and 448 deaths on May 3.

As many as 14,08,350 patients have recovered from COVID-19, it said.

The number of patients under home isolation saw a minor drop to 313 from 314 on Thursday, while the number of containment zones fell to 1288 from 1,349 the previous day, the bulletin said.

Out of 15,208 beds in hospitals, 623 are occupied, it said.

As many as 1,57,728 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours, including 31,959 people, who were administered the second dose, thereby making them fully vaccinated.

Nearly 80,57,875 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in the national capital till now, including 18,37,720 who have received both the jabs.