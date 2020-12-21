Delhi records 803 new COVID-19 cases; active infections below 10,000-mark

Delhi recorded 803 fresh COVID-19 cases on December 21, the lowest since August 17, even as the number of active cases dropped below the 10,000-mark. The city's cumulative COVID-19 count stands at 6,17,808, authorities said.

Twenty-seven deaths increased the toll to 10,304. The positivity rate stood at 1.29 percent.

This is the seventh consecutive day when the positivity rate has remained below 2 percent. It stood at 1.3 percent on Sunday and Saturday, 1.6 percent on Friday and 1.51 percent on Thursday.

The tally of active cases on Monday dropped to 9,255 cases, the first time since August 4 when the number stood at 9,897, according to the Delhi government's latest health bulletin.

These new cases came out 62,440 tests conducted the previous day, including 34,288 RT-PCR tests and 28,152 rapid antigen tests, according to the Delhi health department.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

On August 17, Delhi had recorded 787 new cases.

On December 15 and 16, the positivity rate were 1.9 percent and 1.96 percent, respectively.

The positivity rate from December 3-7 had successively dipped to 4.96 percent, 4.78 percent, 4.2 percent, 3.68 percent and 3.15 percent, respectively.

However, on December 8, it had risen again to 4.23 percent, falling again to 3.42 percent on December 9 and 2.46 percent on December 10.

It had risen to 3.33 percent again on December 11 and fell again to 2.64 percent on December 12. It rose marginally again to 2.74 on December 13, and fell again to 2.15 percent on December 14.