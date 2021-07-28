MARKET NEWS

Delhi records 67 COVID-19 cases, 3 fatalities in a day; positivity rate 0.09%

With the fresh cases, the tally of COVID-19 infections reported in the city so far has reached 14,36,093 while the total number of fatalities stands at 25,049.

PTI
July 28, 2021 / 07:13 PM IST
Representative image

The national capital recorded 67 cases of COVID-19 and three fatalities in a day while the positivity rate stood at 0.09 per cent, according to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government on Wednesday. During the same period, 61 patients recovered from the disease.

The case fatality rate is 1.74 per cent.

The number of active cases stands at 573, of which 165 patients are in home isolation. Out of 12,573 beds in hospitals, 334 are occupied.

The city currently has 292 containment zones.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
Tags: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Delhi #Delhi Coronavirus cases #India
first published: Jul 28, 2021 07:12 pm

