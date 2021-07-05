Delhi records 54 fresh COVID-19 cases, lowest since April 15 last year

The national capital on Monday recorded 54 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest since April 15 last year, and two more deaths while the positivity rate dropped to 0.09 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

Delhi has recorded 14,34,608 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began last year. So far, over 14.08 lakh patients have recovered, the health department bulletin said.

The death toll stands at 24,997, it said.

There are 912 active COVID-19 cases in Delhi, the bulletin stated. This is the lowest since April 10 last year when 862 cases were recorded.

There are 300 people under home isolation while the number of containment zones stands at 701, it said.

Delhi had reported 59 COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Monday.

On Sunday, the city had reported 94 cases of COVID-19 with a positivity rate of 0.13 per cent and seven deaths. The national capital had recorded 86 cases with a positivity rate of 0.11 per cent and five deaths on Saturday while 93 cases with a positivity rate of 0.13 per cent and two deaths were recorded on Friday.

According to covid19India.org, a crowdsourced initiative that collects data on COVID-19 and vaccination in India, Delhi had recorded 17 cases on April 15 last year.

The bulletin said 61,405 tests, including 49,607 RT-PCR tests, were conducted the previous day.

Delhi faced a brutal second wave of the pandemic that claimed a large number of lives daily. The rapid rise in the number of cases led to a shortage of medical oxygen at various city hospitals.

On April 20, the city had reported a record 28,395 cases. On April 22, the case positivity rate was 36.2 per cent, the highest so far. At 448, the highest number of deaths was reported on May 3.