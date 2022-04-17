Delhi records 517 fresh COVID-19 cases, positivity rate 4.21%

Delhi on Sunday recorded 517 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.21 per cent while no death was reported, according to city health department data.

With these new cases, the city’s infection tally has risen to 18,68,550 while the death toll stood at 26,160.

Delhi has been witnessing an upward trend in daily COVID-19 cases positivity rate in the last few days.

The city had on Saturday recorded 461 Covid cases and two deaths while the positivity rate was 5.33 per cent. A day before, Delhi logged 366 COVID-19 cases and zero death, while the positivity rate was 3.95 per cent.

On Thursday, the number of cases was 325 and the positivity rate was 2.39 per cent.

A total of 12,270 COVID-19 tests were conducted the previous day, the bulletin stated on Sunday.