Delhi records 431 fresh COVID-19 cases, highest in 2 months

Delhi on Friday recorded 431 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day rise in nearly two months, while the positivity rate increased to 0.60 per cent, according to data shared by the health department. The death toll climbed to 10,936 with two more fatalities, as per the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department.

The city recorded over 400 cases for the second consecutive days on Friday. The count on Thursday was 409.

Delhi had registered 370 cases on Wednesday and 320 on Tuesday. The city had reported three deaths due to the disease on Wednesday and four on Tuesday.

On Sunday and Monday, 286 and 239 cases, respectively, were recorded in the national capital. Delhi had registered 321 coronavirus cases and one death last Saturday, and 312 cases and a fatality on Friday.

A total of 585 cases were reported on January 1 and 384 on January 4. The daily count had dropped to 306 on January 11 and risen again to 386 on January 12, according to official figures.

The numbers had started to come down in February. On February 26, the month's highest daily count of 256 cases was recorded.

On Friday, 431 new coronavirus cases were recorded, taking the infection tally to 6,42,870, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases of the disease in the city rose to 2,093 from 2,020 on Thursday, while the positivity rate rose to 0.60 from 0.59 per cent the previous day.

Health experts and doctors have attributed this "sudden rise" to people turning complacent, not following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and "assuming all is well now".

The total number of tests conducted on Thursday stood at 72,031, including 46,135 RT-PCR tests and 25,896 rapid antigen tests, the bulletin said.

The number of people under home isolation on Friday rose to 1,097 from 1028 on Thursday, it said, adding that over 6.29 lakh people have recovered from the infection till date.