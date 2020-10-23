172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|delhi-records-4086-covid-19-cases-highest-single-day-spike-in-34-days-6007071.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2020 09:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi records 4086 COVID-19 cases, highest single-day spike in 34 days

According to the latest health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 4,086 fresh cases were reported.

PTI
Representative images
Representative images

The national capital on October 23 recorded 4,086 fresh cases of COVID-19, the highest single-day spike here in 34 days, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 6,189. These fresh cases resulted from 58,568 tests conducted the previous day, pushing the infection tally in the city to over 3.48 lakh.

According to the latest health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 4,086 fresh cases were reported. The previous highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases was recorded on September 19, when it stood at 4,071.

Since then fresh cases were reported below the 4,000-mark until on October 23. Twenty-six more fatalities have been recorded, taking the death toll to 6,189, the bulletin said.

The tally of active cases on Friday rose to 26,001 from 25,237 the previous day. The total number of cases climbed to 3,48,404, the bulletin said.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
First Published on Oct 23, 2020 09:41 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Delhi #India

