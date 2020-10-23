Delhi records 4086 COVID-19 cases, highest single-day spike in 34 days

According to the latest health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 4,086 fresh cases were reported.
The national capital on October 23 recorded 4,086 fresh cases of COVID-19, the highest single-day spike here in 34 days, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 6,189. These fresh cases resulted from 58,568 tests conducted the previous day, pushing the infection tally in the city to over 3.48 lakh.
The previous highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases was recorded on September 19, when it stood at 4,071.
Since then fresh cases were reported below the 4,000-mark until on October 23. Twenty-six more fatalities have been recorded, taking the death toll to 6,189, the bulletin said.
The tally of active cases on Friday rose to 26,001 from 25,237 the previous day. The total number of cases climbed to 3,48,404, the bulletin said.
