Delhi records 337 infections, 36 deaths; positivity rate at 0.46%

The national capital recorded 316 cases with a positivity rate of 0.44 percent, and 41 fatalities, according to the health bulletin released on Tuesday.

June 09, 2021 / 07:32 PM IST

Delhi recorded 337 fresh infections and 36 fatalities in a single day, with a positivity rate of 0.46 percent, according to the health bulletin released on Wednesday. The number of new coronavirus cases and the positivity rate saw a slight increase from Tuesday's figures.

The national capital recorded 316 cases with a positivity rate of 0.44 percent, and 41 fatalities, according to the health bulletin released on Tuesday.

After the second wave of coronavirus weakened, the Delhi government started the unlock process, in which markets were allowed to open from Monday on an odd-even basis, along with malls. The Delhi Metro also started operations with 50 percent capacity.

Delhi had reported 231 instances of the COVID-19 infection, the lowest since March 2, with the positivity rate dipping to 0.36 percent, according to the health bulletin released on Monday. The fatalities stood at 36.

Thirty-six more people succumbed to the disease in a day, pushing the death toll here to 24,704, the latest bulletin said. The case fatality rate is 1.73 percent.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
TAGS: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Delhi #Delhi Coronavirus cases #India
first published: Jun 9, 2021 07:32 pm

