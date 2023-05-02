 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsIndia

Delhi records 289 new Covid cases, 1 death; positivity rate at 9.74%

PTI
May 02, 2023 / 10:57 PM IST

The primary cause of the single fatality was not Covid and its finding was incidental, the latest bulletin issued by the city health department said.

Delhi market life after Covid shubhangee-vyas-imndl3D-1aU-unsplash

Delhi reported 289 fresh coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 9.74 per cent and a fatality due to the infection on Tuesday, according to data shared by the city government's health department.

The primary cause of the single fatality was not Covid and its finding was incidental, the latest bulletin issued by the city health department said.

With the fresh cases and fatalities, the national capital's case count climbed to 20,39,270 and the death toll rose to 26,633, it bulletin said.

The fresh cases emerged from 2,968 tests conducted the previous day, it said. On Monday, Delhi reported 259 fresh coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 14.3 per cent, and two deaths related due to the disease..