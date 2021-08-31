Delhi records 28 fresh Covid cases, one death

The national capital recorded 28 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death on Tuesday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.05 per cent, according to a bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. The city did not record any fatalities due to the infection for four days till Sunday.

The low number of cases can also be attributed to fewer tests (55,371) conducted on Monday which was a holiday due to Janmashtami.

With the new cases, Delhi's overall infection tally has climbed to 14,37,764, the bulletin said.

Over 14.12 lakh patients have recovered from the disease and the case fatality rate is 1.74 per cent, it said.

The death toll stands at 25,082, according to the bulletin.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Twenty-nine people have succumbed to the disease in this month. The cumulative death toll was 25,053 on July 31.