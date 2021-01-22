Delhi records 266 fresh COVID cases, 7 deaths

Image: AP

Delhi recorded 266 fresh COVID-19 cases and seven deaths due to the virus on Friday, with the positivity rate rising to 0.37 percent.

The tally of COVID-19 cases stood at over 6,33,542 in the city and the death toll due to the viral disease mounted to 10,789, authorities said.

The tally of active cases in the city stood at 2,060, while the positivity rate rose to 0.37 percent, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department.

On Thursday, the positivity rate was at 0.28 percent.

On Monday, the city had recorded 161 COVID-19 cases, the lowest in nearly nine months, with a positivity rate of 0.32 percent.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

On April 26, the city had recorded 293 cases, according to official data.

The bulletin said the total number of containment zones in the national capital stood at 1,629.

According to the Friday bulletin, out of the total number of 9,068 beds in COVID hospitals, 8,125 are vacant.

It said that 21 beds in COVID care centres are occupied by persons under quarantine, including travellers who have returned by Vande Bharat Mission and bubble flights.

The bulletin said that 6,20,693 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far.

The number of people in home isolation dropped to 825 on Friday from 864 the previous day, as per the bulletin.