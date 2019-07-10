App
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2019 10:53 AM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi received 46% less rains between July 1-9, not much expected in next 2-3 days

On Wednesday, very light rain or thundershowers are expected in Delhi towards the afternoon, a MeT department official said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The national capital may have to wait longer for heavy monsoon showers as the weather department has predicted only very light precipitation during the next two to three days.

Since the onset of monsoon on July 5, the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides official figures for the city, has recorded 25.4 mm of rainfall.

The observatory received 0.4 mm of rains in the last 24 hours, ending at 8:30 am.

Overall, the weather station has gauged 26.8 mm of rains from July 1 to July 9 — only 1.4 mm of precipitation occurred in first five days of the month, meaning Delhi received 46 per cent less rainfall during the period.

Normally, it records 49.9 mm of rainfall in the first nine days of July, according to officials.

One of the primary reasons behind scant rainfall is the delayed onset of monsoon in the region, they said.

The IMD on July 5 had declared the onset of monsoon over the national capital. Normally, the wind system reaches the city by June 29.

A senior scientist at the IMD said though cloudy conditions will prevail in Delhi, no much rainfall is expected in the next two to three days.

At 8:30 am on Wednesday, the city recorded a low of 28.2 degrees Celsius, a notch more than normal, and humidity levels at 80 per cent. The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 36 degrees Celsius.
First Published on Jul 10, 2019 10:45 am

