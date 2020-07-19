Delhi rains: 56-year-old man drowns to death under waterlogged Minto Bridge

A 56-year-old person found dead near waterlogged Minto Bridge in New Delhi on July 19, police said.

The man, identified as Kundan Kumar, was a resident of Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand. He was driving a Tata Ace from the New Delhi Railway Station to Connaught Place when he got stuck in the waterlogged area, they said.

While he was trying to manoeuvre his vehicle through the waterlogged underpass, Kumar got stuck and allegedly died due to drowning, said a senior police officer.

He used to drive the vehicle, owned by his cousin Pritam, to transport goods, police said.

Kumar used to live near a taxi stand in Shankar Market area and is survived by his wife and two daughters, they said.

His body has been shifted to a mortuary at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital wherein it will be handed over to his family after a post-mortem.

Police said they suspected that he died due to drowning since no external injury marks were found on his body.

Inquest proceedings have been initiated in this regard, they said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister said that waterlogging has been removed from the Minto Bridge. "Since this morning, I was in contact with agencies and was monitoring the process of removing water from there. We are keeping an eye on more such places in Delhi. Wherever water is collected, it is being pumped immediately," the CM tweeted in Hindi.

North Delhi Mayor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jai Prakash held the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) responsible for the incident and said it will continue to occur until Delhi government gets rid of its irresponsible attitude.

“Such incidents will continue to occur until the Delhi government gets rid of its irresponsible attitude. The Chief Minister should take responsibility and announce an ex gratia for the kin of the deceased. The government should ensure that such incidents don't happen again,” Prakash told the news agency.

The national capital witnessed waterlogging in several areas due to heavy rains on July 19. The Delhi Traffic Police posted alerts on Twitter to inform commuters about waterlogged roads.

Delhi received its first spell of heavy rains in the morning which inundated low-lying areas. Several stretches where construction work is going on also reported waterlogging.