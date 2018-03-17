App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 17, 2018 06:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi PWD directs officials to minimise paper work

The Delhi PWD department has asked the officials to upload orders, office memorandums on the official websites and limit the use of hard copies of such communications.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The public works department of the Delhi government has directed its officials to minimise the use of paper in their routine work and encourage online submission of documents.

The Delhi PWD department has asked the officials to upload orders, office memorandums on the official websites and limit the use of hard copies of such communications.

"Notes should be typed or written on both sides of the paper or note sheet. Typing should be done in single space," an official said.

The official said copies should not be typed again where the draft is legible and does not contain many corrections.

According to the department, the move comes following the directions of the Union Finance Ministry on use of papers.

"Forms, proformas, returns etc., if any, stipulated by ministries/departments/ organisations in connection with the organisational mandate may be reviewed in relation to their size and format and should be recast and simplified in keeping with the recent directive from the Cabinet Secretariat," the PWD's office memorandum stated.

tags #Current Affairs #India #New Delhi #PWD

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC