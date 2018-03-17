Delhi PWD directs officials to minimise paper work

The public works department of the Delhi government has directed its officials to minimise the use of paper in their routine work and encourage online submission of documents.

The Delhi PWD department has asked the officials to upload orders, office memorandums on the official websites and limit the use of hard copies of such communications.

"Notes should be typed or written on both sides of the paper or note sheet. Typing should be done in single space," an official said.

The official said copies should not be typed again where the draft is legible and does not contain many corrections.

According to the department, the move comes following the directions of the Union Finance Ministry on use of papers.

"Forms, proformas, returns etc., if any, stipulated by ministries/departments/ organisations in connection with the organisational mandate may be reviewed in relation to their size and format and should be recast and simplified in keeping with the recent directive from the Cabinet Secretariat," the PWD's office memorandum stated.