App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
May 25, 2018 01:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi PWD asks officials to beautify road stretches, flyover walls

PWD said that the officials concerned have been asked to execute the plan within the next three months.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Delhi government's public works department has asked officials to prepare landscape design for at least five road stretches and areas under flyovers to beautify the city. The department said that the officials concerned have been asked to execute the plan within the next three months.

According to the minutes of a meeting held earlier this month, the officials were asked to take necessary steps so that the work of beautification and greenery sustains and provides the "desired effect".

"CEs should identify at least five such locations and get landscape plans prepared from senior architects and implement within the next three months," the minutes of the meeting stated.

Engineer-in-chief suggested senior architect units should also prepare landscape design for certain stretches of roads and areas under flyovers.

Last month, Delhi Environment Minister Imran Hussain had asked different agencies to take up vertical gardening in a "big way" for reducing pollution in the national capital.

Hussain had written letters to PWD, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), and municipal corporations asking them to increase green cover in the city.

"Green cover must be enhanced by undertaking vertical gardening activities on buildings, flyovers, spaces and columns underneath the flyovers. This will help in neutralising air pollution due to dust and vehicular pollution,” he had said in letters.

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.