Last Updated : May 24, 2020 08:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi private hospitals, nursing homes told to reserve 20% capacity for COVID-19 cases

The Delhi government has directed private hospitals and nursing homes with 50 beds or more to reserve 20 per cent of their total capacity for novel coronavirus patients, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said

PTI

The Delhi government has directed private hospitals and nursing homes with 50 beds or more to reserve 20 per cent of their total capacity for novel coronavirus patients, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Sunday.

"The Delhi govt felt an imperative need to increase the no. of beds, dedicated to COVID19 patients," Jain tweeted.

"Hence, all 117 pvt hospitals/nursing homes with a capacity of 50 beds or more have been directed to reserve 20% of their total bed strength for COVID19 patients," the minister said.

First Published on May 24, 2020 08:50 pm

tags #coronavirus #Delhi #hospitals #India

