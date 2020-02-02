Delhi polls: Cong promises unemployment allowance, cashback schemes, free electricity up to 300 units

The Congress on Sunday promised to implement unemployment allowance of Rs 5,000-7,500 per month, cashback schemes for water and power consumers and challenge the contentious CAA in the Supreme Court if voted to power in Delhi.

The manifesto presented by Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra also committed to spend 25% budget each year on fighting pollution and improving transport facilities.

The party has promised to provide free electricity up to 300 units per month.

He said the Congress will open 100 Indira Canteens in the city to give subsidised meals at Rs 15, Chopra said.

An unemployment allowance of Rs 5,000 for graduates and Rs 7,500 for post graduates will be provided monthly under the Yuva Swabhiman Yojna, he said.

The announcements come in the backdrop of promises and initiatives by its rivals AAP and BJP.

The Congress will challenge the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the Supreme Court and demand the Centre to withdraw the law. The party will also not implement the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the existing form of the National Population Register (NPR), if voted to power in Delhi.

The manifesto, titled 'Aisi Hogi Hamari Delhi', was released at the Delhi Congress office in presence of senior leaders Anand Sharma, manifesto committee chairman Ajay Maken, Rajiv Gowda, Sharmishtha Mukherjee among others.

"We will get a strong Lokpal in first six months," Chopra said.

The Congress will launch flagship cashback schemes for power and water supply to benefit consumers saving these resources.

If voted to power, the Congress will launch Sheila Pension Yojna under which Rs 5,000 per month will be provided to senior citizens, persons with disabilities and transgender.

The manifesto also promised opening of a 'Yaari Startup Incubation Fund' of Rs 5,000 crore to incentivise entrepreneurs.

A major focus area of the manifesto is pollution mitigation and boosting public transport.

"We will now make Delhi India's first electric vehicle city via DEVI-Delhi Electric Vehicles Initiative," stated the manifesto, promising procurement of 15,000 electric buses.

It also stated that fares of the Delhi Metro will be subsidised for women, students and senior citizens. For students, a subsidy of Rs 300 per month will be given through direct benefit transfer.

The manifesto also cited a scheme proposed by party leader Rahul Gandhi in the last Lok Sabha election, promising Rs 72,000 per year to five lakh families.

For women empowerment and safety, the manifesto promised to revive 'Ladli' scheme, free education to girls upto PhD and free health check up for women.

Another area of focus in the manifesto is urban renewal and infrastructure promising a 350- square flat for residents of JJ clusters, renewal of TransYamuna Development Board and creation of a Resettlement Colonies Development Board and Shahjahanabad Development Board. These boards will be provided Rs 1,000 crore annually for smooth functioning, it added.

While the BJP has promised to set up a water taxi service between Wazirabad and Sonia Vihar, Jagatpur and Tronica City at affordable prices; free rides for women on DTC buses and subsidised electricity are some of the initiatives taken by the AAP government in Delhi.

The Aam Admi Party is yet to release its manifesto.