Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 07, 2020 09:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi Police wants 'temporary jail' for anti-CAA protesters, letter reveals: Report

The Delhi Police refuted the charge, saying the “news is devoid of facts.”

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Delhi Police wrote a letter to the Delhi government in January to seek permission for setting up a temporary prison to detain people protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the national capital, the India Today has reported.

In the letter, written to Principal Secretary (Home) - Delhi government on January 29, the Delhi police sought the approval for setting up a temporary jail at the Jangli Ram Pahlwan Stadium located at Nijampur village in Khanhawala area of Rohini district. The letter was written by SD Msira, Additional Commissioner of Police, Rohini district.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

In the letter, Msira wrote, "In view of recently passed Citizenship Amendment Bill -2019, numbers of protests are being held across Delhi. It has been informed through various agencies that some of the protesters may deliberately resort to unconstitutional/violent means and thereby try to disturb the law and order situation in view of the forthcoming Delhi Legislative Assembly election-2020."

“The protesters will court arrest from various parts of Delhi and shall be taken to Jangli Ram Pahiwan Stadium in Nijamplur village, police station Kanjhawala in the area of Rohini district for detention,” the letter further read.

Mentioning this, Msira requested in the letter that “necessary approval of the competent authority for setting up temporary jail at Jangli Ram Pahlwan Stadium in Nijampur village, PS Kanjhawala in the area of Rohini district for detention of protestors may kindly be obtained and conveyed to this office at the earliest.”

The Delhi Police refuted the charge, saying the “news is devoid of facts.”

"No permission was sought for setting up any temporary jail. Kanjhawala falls in the area of Joint Commissioner North Zone and he has declined to have any information about this," said the report quoting Delhi Police PRO Anil Kumar Mittal.

First Published on Feb 7, 2020 09:02 am

tags #CAA #Current Affairs #Delhi #India

