Delhi Police to beef up security ahead of Ayodhya verdict

Ahead of the Supreme Court's verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case, Delhi Police has asked its top officials to identify sensitive areas in the city for deployment of additional force, officials said.

The police is planning elaborate security arrangements and all precautionary measures will be taken, they said.

The deputy commissioners of police of all districts, along with the station house officers, have been directed to raise police visibility and patrolling in communally sensitive areas.

According to an advisory released by the police, sufficient forces are being mobilised and the department will also requisition extra Central Armed Police Forces companies from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Necessary arrangements will be made to ensure safety and security of religious places, the advisory said.

Social media platforms will also be monitored, the police said.

It advised users to post with discretion and restrain from spreading any unverified content.