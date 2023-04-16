Delhi police tightens security ahead of Kejriwal's CBI appearance. 5 points to know

The Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal is set to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on April 16, in connection with the excise policy case. The excise policy case is related to allegations of irregularities in the excise policy, including the extension of licenses, waiver of fees, and promoting cartelisation at the wholesale level.

Five key highlights of the development

Tightened Security Measures

Over 1,000 security personnel, including paramilitary forces, have been deployed outside the CBI headquarters to ensure no untoward incident takes place during Kejriwal's visit. Section 144 of the CrPC has also been imposed in the area to prevent any gathering of more than four persons.

Security has also been tightened outside the office of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to prevent any trouble by party workers or supporters. Barricades have been placed on streets at both the AAP office and CBI headquarters. Punjab CM Mann, MLAs expected to accompany Kejriwal

Power consumption grows 9.5% to 1,503 billion units in 2022-23: Govt data Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and some of his cabinet colleagues and party MLAs are expected to accompany AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal to the CBI headquarters in Delhi on Sunday, party sources said. After the CBI summons on Friday, Mann had said that it was very difficult to suppress Kejriwal's voice. What are the allegations? The CBI is investigating allegations of irregularities in the excise policy, which includes modifications to the policy and extending undue favours to licensees. Manish Sisodia's arrest Kejriwal's deputy, Manish Sisodia, was arrested last month in the case. The AAP has called the case a conspiracy against its leaders. CBI's Summons CBI officials have said they asked Kejriwal to appear on a Sunday as the offices in the area remain closed. It had adopted the same strategy when Sisodia was called at the agency's headquarters, where he was grilled for eight hours before being taken into custody.

