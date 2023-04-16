 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Delhi police tightens security ahead of Kejriwal's CBI appearance. 5 points to know

Moneycontrol News
Apr 16, 2023 / 10:06 AM IST

The CBI is investigating allegations of irregularities in the excise policy, which includes modifications to the policy and extending undue favours to licensees

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Image: ANI)

The Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal is set to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on April 16, in connection with the excise policy case. The excise policy case is related to allegations of irregularities in the excise policy, including the extension of licenses, waiver of fees, and promoting cartelisation at the wholesale level.

Five key highlights of the development

Tightened Security Measures

Over 1,000 security personnel, including paramilitary forces, have been deployed outside the CBI headquarters to ensure no untoward incident takes place during Kejriwal's visit. Section 144 of the CrPC has also been imposed in the area to prevent any gathering of more than four persons.