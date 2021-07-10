Delhi Police Special Cell seizes 350 kilograms of heroin worth Rs 2,500 crore, arrests 4

The Delhi Police Special Cell has seized heroin worth Rs 2,500 crore and arrested 4 people in the case so far. (Representative Image)

The Special Cell of Delhi Police has seized one of the biggest consignment of drugs ever as it recovered more than 350 kilograms of heroin worth Rs 2,500 crores.

With this, the Special Cell has busted a huge international drug syndicate, which is said to be one of the largest drug syndicates it has exposed, according to an India Today report.

According to the report, four people have been arrested in the case, so far. Of these, three are from Haryana and one from Delhi. Their interrogation is currently underway, it said.

After the seizure and the arrest, the police are now investigating an angle of narco-terrorism in the case, added the report.

On July 7, four people were arrested in Rajasthan's Barmer district with 22 packets of heroin smuggled from Pakistan, police had said. Those arrested were identified as Derawar Singh, Kalusingh, Khet Singh and Devi Singh, it had said.

Acting on a tip-off, the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and the Special Operations Group (SOG) arrested the accused, who revealed that the packets of narcotics substance were smuggled from Pakistan, an official statement had said.

On the same day, two Zambian men had been arrested by Customs officials at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi for allegedly trying to smuggle into the country heroin worth Rs 7.36 crore, according to an official statement. The accused were intercepted after their arrival from Johannesburg via Addis Ababa on June 27.